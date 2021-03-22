Despite what can only be described as a challenging year, the City of Commerce is looking ahead and preparing for anticipated growth.
Commerce Mayor Clark Hill presented his State of the City address at the Commerce City Council’s March 15 meeting, highlighting the town’s accomplishments during the past year and expanding on future goals.
“This has been anything but a normal year for us as a community,” Hill said. “But I think all-in-all…we got pretty lucky.”
Hill said 2020 started off with a number of floods and water main breaks in the city.
Then in March, COVID-19 hit the area. Local governments issued states of emergency in late March and Governor Brian Kemp followed, issuing a stay-at-home order and requiring some businesses to close temporarily statewide.
Despite the pandemic, Hill said the city fared pretty well and few businesses were forced to close permanently.
“Our community adapted. Our businesses adapted. Our schools remained in-person,” said Hill.
The one major loss, Hill said, was the closing of Northridge Medical Center. Hill said the community lost 78 jobs with the closing of that hospital, which had been open since 1960. He added the community also lost access to the basic medical services offered at Northridge, but said the community just didn’t support hospital.
“The facility lost $5 million the last year it was open,” said Hill. “And then COVID was the final straw.”
He added that Ethica and CHS have been investing in improvements to the nursing facility on the Northridge campus.
Meanwhile, the city is gearing up for anticipated growth and Hill outlined a number of priorities and plans for the future.
“You’re going to see this council roll out a pretty bold platform that’s going to set the stage for us over the next 10-20 years,” Hill said.
RECREATION
The city is considering a major expansion of its recreation department.
“We realize that we have a lot of people moving here in the 55-and-older neighborhood,” Hill said. “There’s more of an interest in having activities and things through the rec department for those people.”
Enrollment is up 30% from 2012 in the city's recreation department and a recent study showed local children are most interested in soccer, football and basketball.
“Indoor facilities are a huge need, and multi-purpose fields are a huge need,” Hill said.
He added that the city is working to develop a plan that will prepare the city’s recreation department for the foreseeable future.
“We hope to acquire a large tract of land that will take the recreation department into the next 30-40 years,” said Hill.
HOUSING
Hill also noted the city may need to reevaluate its housing needs in the future.
Home values have been steadily climbing over the past several years, Hill said. He added the supply of houses priced under $399,000 is limited and said most of those houses are selling quickly and for list price.
“It’s a seller’s market,” he said. “If you put your house on the market in Commerce, Georgia, you better know where you’re going to move, because you’re not going to have a place to live in two months.”
He said the city may need to consider affordable housing options in the future, focusing on the quality of the housing instead of just considering the size.
“What I’m talking about is where could a policeman and a school teacher raise a family of two and afford that house. That’s affordable housing,” he said, giving the example of owner-occupied townhomes and condos.
Hill said the city’s also poised for commercial and industrial growth. He specifically cited the Hwy. 98 corridor at I-85 for potential industrial growth.
DOWNTOWN PROJECTS
The city is also considering a major change to the town’s civic center.
“We’re reevaluating what this building (the civic center) is going to be,” Hill said.
He added there are some “grand ideas” for its future use, but it’s not yet known exactly what the improvements will include.
“There’s some pretty grand ideas about what can be done here,” said Hill. “What I can tell you is this building will not look like it looks now.”
Hill said the 1818 project across from the civic center continues to progress and said the city is planning to upgrade the parking lot next to that facility.
“We will hopefully have a parking lot across the street that’s more than adequate, but also nice and functional, before this (1818) opens and for our civic center to use,” he said.
He also noted there are a number of new businesses in the downtown area and said there’s also been renewed “serious interest” in the Harmony Grove Mill on the south side of town.
OTHER UPDATES
Other projects planned in the city include:
•improving entryways into the town with signage and cleanup.
•expanding the city’s water/sewer and improving sewer infrastructure.
•forming a landbank to help rehabilitate dilapidated properties.
•negotiating a service delivery strategy with Jackson County (currently in progress).
•considering a future stormwater utility.
•getting Vogtle 3 online.
•attracting healthcare investment in the area.
•installing automatic utility meter reading.
