•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?
I was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee but have lived most of my life in Georgia. As a child, my mother’s military career had us living in other countries so I have seen firsthand the challenges people living outside a democracy face every day.
I graduated from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon and attended Georgia College, Milledgeville. I studied at North Georgia Military College in Dahlonega where I completed additional coursework in management and Military Science.
Dedication to my country, respect for my fellow citizens, and support for members of the military are core values for me. I served six years in the Georgia Army National Guard, where I was named Soldier of the Year, 48th Infantry Brigade. I am a graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry School, Basic and Advanced Individual Training, and a graduate of the U.S. Army Airborne School, Ft. Benning.
In addition to owning All American Bail Bonds, LLC, I have been a licensed, professional contractor for 18 years. As a longtime small business owner, I have honed my management, economic and people skills.
I’m a member of the Georgia Association of Professional Bondsmen and was named Director at Large, Professional Bail Agents of the United States. I’m a member of the Barrow County Republican Party, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. I’m a Master Mason, Rockwell Lodge 191 - Hoschton and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
I’m an avid outdoorsman and hunter. I live outside Winder, in Barrow County with my lovely wife Kristy and my dog, Birdie.
My experience as a parent, small business owner working closely with law enforcement, my military service and my deep understanding of what life is like for people living under authoritarian regimes that trample individual rights, makes me an ideal candidate for voters who want to elect a senator who will fight to restore parental rights in education, provide support for our law enforcement and military members and work alongside small business owners to restart our economy and create jobs.
Our incumbent legislators have supported the government expansion, which is chipping away at our individual liberties. They spend more time worrying about being reelected than they do thinking about how to make your life easier. Government exists to serve the people, but too many politicians think the people exist to serve the government. I have been self employed for 37 years and dealt with over regulation from every level of government. I have also owned a business or worked as a licensed professional in every county in the district. I’m not a politician — I’m a businessman and I understand what’s needed to get things done. Common sense is one of our strongest assets. I am running for state senate to restore integrity, accountability and honesty to the Georgia state government. I am the only candidate in the race with the real life experience to get that job done.
•Please describe two legislative acts you will push for if elected to serve in the 2023 Georgia General Assembly?
I am determined to return the focus of our education system to teaching children how to become functioning, independent adults. Our current system is being used as a platform to further a social agenda. We need to educate children, not indoctrinate them. Accountability in the classroom should be mandatory. I propose using audio and visual cameras in the classroom so parents can see what’s really going on.
I would also force the repeal of Common Core Curriculum and introduce legislation to provide parents with the ability to choose the school that is right for their child by allowing the cost of education to follow the child through a tax credit.
I would help ease the burden of the current recession by offering tax abatements to small business owners employing fewer than 50 people. The funding would come from the removal of pork in our budget that incumbents use to get themselves reelected.
•Please speak about your value system. What is important to you, and what will you do as a legislator to uphold those values?
At the center of my value system is accountability. Government employees, including elected officials and educators, should be held to a higher standard of job performance because their salaries are paid from the sweat, hard work and ingenuity of their constituents. Unfortunately, instead of holding our officials accountable, we have come to accept government dysfunction that makes it near impossible to get things done. As a state senator, I will champion ethics reform for legislators. I will fully support our law enforcement community to keep people safe. I will push to restore our public education system to one that teaches children reading, writing, math and science and encourages participation by parents so children can become successful adults. I will reduce government red tape to encourage small business development, and I will ensure that our right to responsible gun ownership is never threatened. In short, I will uphold our conservative values and return government to the people it should be serving.
