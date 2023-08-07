The Georgia Senate will take up legislation this winter aimed at protecting teenagers from cyberbullying and other negative effects of social media use.

“So many bad actors now are targeting our children,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who presides over the Senate, said Monday during a news conference. “People perpetrating these things we’re going to try to hold accountable.”

