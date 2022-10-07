The state Supreme Court Thursday heard arguments about the power of local referendums to change county government decisions - such as Camden County’s decision to purchase property to build a long-planned spaceport - under the Georgia Constitution.

The case pits Camden County voters opposed to the spaceport against their own county government in a case that could influence both the future of the plan and voter oversight of local elected officials in Georgia.

