The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld the murder conviction of a Commerce woman.
Tina Marie Booth was arrested in 2017 and charged with murder and neglect to an elderly person. Booth was the daughter and caretaker of Linda Cowart, 74 at that time, who died in March 2017.
Booth had called 911 on March 15, 2017, and Cowart was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where she ultimately died.
Hospital and EMS crews were concerned about Cowart’s condition and reported it to the Commerce Police Department, suspecting Cowart’s condition may have involved elder abuse or neglect. CPD investigators said Cowart appeared “very frail."
Officers interviewed hospital personnel and investigated the family home on South Broad St.
Cowart’s body was sent to the state crime lab and officials determined her cause of death to be “homicide by neglect."
In addition to upholding the murder conviction, the state Supreme Court also upheld Booth’s life prison sentence.
