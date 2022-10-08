The state Department of Revenue collected almost $3.1 billion in taxes in September, an increase of $279.2 million – or 9.9% – over the same month a year ago.
State tax receipts during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were up 7.2% for the same period last year.
Individual income tax revenues rose by 9.2% last month compared to September 2021, resulting from a large increase in tax payments. Net sales taxes were up 14.6%.
Corporate income tax collections for September rose to $603.9 million, compared to $398.4 million during the same month a year ago. Corporate tax payments for the month increased, while refunds issued dropped 14%.
Tax receipts from gasoline and other motor fuels were off 103.7% in September, as the state continued to suspend collecting the tax on order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp said in August he would use part of the surplus to fund a proposed a $2 billion income and property tax rebate to Georgia taxpayers next year if he wins reelection in November. That would be in addition the $1.6 billion election-year rebate taxpayers received this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.