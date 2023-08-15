Jackson County property appraisals skyrocketted this year and led to some heated meetings between citizens and public officials.
Despite that jump in local values, the state now says Jackson County appraisals aren’t high enough.
The annual state ratio study of property sales showed that the county’s ratio of sales price vs. appraised price was only 31.96%. The ratio is supposed to be between 38% to 42%.
The state sampled 1,012 property transactions from 2022 in the study comparing the property’s actual sales price against what the county had it valued at for property taxes.
County leaders called a meeting early this week of local officials to discuss the matter and to possibly file a challenge to the data. The county has 30 days to appeal.
