A Statham woman was recently arrested following the death of a child in Jackson County. Sugey Castro-Solis, 24, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Jan. 14 on a felony murder charge related to the death of a 23-month-old child in Arcade.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for an unresponsive child on Jan. 11, 2021. The child was transported to the hospital and later died, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Castro-Solis was the child's caretaker.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 706-367-1821 or the GBI at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
