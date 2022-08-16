A request for a storage facility off Hwy. 441 in Commerce has been withdrawn.

Fifty Five Fifty/Kenneth Gary had requested to rezone 6.6 acres at 1134 State St. from C-2 (commercial) to M-1 (light industrial), in addition to a variance request. The move would have allowed a self-storage facility with outdoor boat and RV storage. The Commerce City Council was slated to vote on the request at its Aug. 15 meeting, but the applicant withdrew the request prior to the meeting.

