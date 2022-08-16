A request for a storage facility off Hwy. 441 in Commerce has been withdrawn.
Fifty Five Fifty/Kenneth Gary had requested to rezone 6.6 acres at 1134 State St. from C-2 (commercial) to M-1 (light industrial), in addition to a variance request. The move would have allowed a self-storage facility with outdoor boat and RV storage. The Commerce City Council was slated to vote on the request at its Aug. 15 meeting, but the applicant withdrew the request prior to the meeting.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission had previously recommended denial of the request, noting the site was prime gateway property for coming into Commerce and thought it should remain for commercial development.
That was echoed during the city council’s Aug. 1 work session. During that meeting, the city’s planning and zoning administrator, Jordan Shoemaker, noted the proposed rezoning wouldn’t match the future land use map, which shows the property as highway commercial.
The Hwy. 441 area has been seen as the city’s commercial corridor, while the Maysville Rd./Hwy. 98 area is the city’s proposed industrial corridor.
The rezoning would have also violated overlay rules and create spot zoning.
APPROVED ITEMS
Also at its meeting, the council voted to approve:
• the service delivery strategy agreement between the county and municipalities in the county.
• a previously-tabled variance request for 117 Williford St. to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The applicant revisited plans after council members voiced concerns about the large size of the ADU. The applicant plans to purchase a neighboring piece of land to create another parcel and construct a 1,400 sq. ft. home.
• a rezoning request for 21.99 acres at 206 Lords Mill Rd. from AF to AR. The applicant plans to subdivide the lot to allow an additional housing unit for a family member.
• a variance request for .39 acres at 278 Cedar Dr. to allow an existing storage building/garage on a standalone lot.
• an amended purchase agreement with Kerry Inc. for the sale of the city's industrial pre-treatment facility at Kerry Foods at Banks Crossing.
• an updated list of roadways for radar enforcement to add the recently approved speed reduction on Mt. Olive Rd. (from 45 miles-per-hour to 35-mph). Councilman Johnny Eubanks voiced the need for increased patrolling in the area during the speed limit transition.
• street closures for the city's Bands, Brews and BBQ event and car show on Sept. 10.The following will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on that date: Oak, Little, Pine and Sycamore streets. The council will also approved a beer garden and event zones.
Also at its Aug. 15 meeting, the council recognized the city's Parks and Recreation Tiger Sharks swim team, which sent 33 athletes to State this year. Twenty-two of those participants were state champions in at least one event. The team won 28 of 90 events at State this year.
