Heavy rain and wind slammed into Jackson County Feb. 6, triggering two tornado sirens to go off in Jefferson during the morning.
County officials said three roads were washed out in the rain — McCreery Rd., Diamond Hill Rd. and Charlie Cooper Rd.
Officials also had to remove over 10 trees that had fallen across roads in the county. Some other roads are being monitored for possible damage as well, said county manager Kevin Poe.
The warm, humid weather is expected to last through the afternoon and evening, clearing out Friday as temps drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday.
Rain is expected to return Monday with more warm weather ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.