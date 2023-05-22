Stratemeyer

Stratemeyer

 Ashley Stratemeyer has been named as a new assistant principal at Jackson County High School.

Stratemeyer is the second assistant principal hire at JCHS this month, joining Ryan Lesniak. Stratemeyer currently serves as a Special Education Coordinator within the Jackson County School System.

