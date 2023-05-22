Ashley Stratemeyer has been named as a new assistant principal at Jackson County High School.
Stratemeyer is the second assistant principal hire at JCHS this month, joining Ryan Lesniak. Stratemeyer currently serves as a Special Education Coordinator within the Jackson County School System.
"We are very excited to have Mrs. Stratemeyer join our team at JCHS. Mrs. Stratemeyer has served in a variety of roles in her career — teacher, coach, department chair, assistant principal, and most recently Special Education Coordinator for the Jackson County School System,” said new JCHS Principal Melissa Gillespie. “Her knowledge and experiences will undoubtedly make Mrs. Stratemeyer another amazing addition to our team, and we could not be more excited to have her join Panther Nation."
Stratemeyer has previously served as an assistant principal at Peachtree Ridge High School, the same place Lesniak served as athletic director and assistant principal. She was a teacher and department chair at PRHS from 2010-18.
Stratemeyer has been in her current role with JCSS since 2021, supporting students across all grade bands and facilitating professional development for all teachers on Special Education strategies.
Stratemeyer holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from the University of West Georgia, a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University and a Specialist Degree in Health and Physical Education from Valdosta State University. She also holds a Educational Leadership Tier 1 Certification from the University of Georgia.
Stratemeyer and her husband Matt, the principal at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, have two children, Camden and Kaitlyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.