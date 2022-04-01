Matt Stratemeyer will serve as the new principal of East Jackson Comprehensive High School. Stratemeyer began his teaching career at Peachtree Ridge High School, where he was a social studies teacher, basketball coach, and interim athletic director. He has served as the assistant principal of Mountain View High School since 2016.
“I hope the East Jackson High School community will join me in welcoming Dr. Matt Stratemeyer,” said Philip Brown, the incoming JCSS superintendent. “Dr. Stratemeyer’s experience as an administrator and teacher will greatly benefit this school in years to come, and I know he is excited to build upon the great work already happening at East Jackson High School.”
Stratemeyer has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. He earned his doctorate in education leadership from the University of Georgia in 2017.
Stratemeyer is married to Ashley Stratemeyer who is a special education coordinator within the Jackson County School System. They are the proud parents of Camden (6).
The need for a new principal was created when Chanda Palmer announced her retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Palmer has served the school system for 29 years. Palmer taught English at Jackson County Comprehensive High School for 13 years. She served as the assistant principal of East Jackson Comprehensive High School for 12 years and has been principal for the last four years.
“Ms. Chanda Palmer has served the Jackson County community her entire career,” said April Howard, JCSS superintendent. “She has been a steadfast Eagle Leader since EJCHS opened in 2007, where she served as the Assistant Principal and Principal after also serving as an English teacher at JCCHS. I know that she is delighted to be able to pass the baton to an outstanding educational leader. The school and community have built an amazing Eagle Nation, and as we welcome Dr. Stratemeyer, we thank Ms. Palmer for her lifelong investment in Jackson County!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.