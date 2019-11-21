The Commerce City Council unanimously agreed on street paving for 2020 and heard from one woman who complained about the paving in Brentwood subdivision.
The council approved 13 road projects that total about 2.8 miles to be paved.
The roads selected for paving in 2020 are from all five city wards.
The council appoved:
Ward I: West Cordes Place from Homer Rd. to Ridgeway Rd., Cedar Dr. from Homer Rd. to Pine Ave. and a street between Connie’s Pawn Shop and Mitchell’s Auto Repair.
Ward II: Stark St. from Hwy. 98 to a dirt road and Oak St. from Hwy. 98 to Clayton St.
Ward III: Clayton St. from Central Ave. to Scott St., Hood St. from Washington St. to Hwy. 98 and Popular St. from Smallwood Dr. to the four-way stop at Chestnut St.
Ward IV: Westwood Dr. from Westwood Rd. to a dead end and Roosevelt Blvd. from Hwy. 15 to the four-way stop at Andrew Jackson
Ward V: Bishop Ct. from Arlington Lane to Oliver Ridge Dr. and Arlington Ln. from Brentwood Dr. to Bishop Ct.
Wascher said the city is using SPLOST – special purpose local option sale tax – VI money and a review committee was established with the county referendum to put an extra step in the process.
Renee Brown, who lives on Bishop Court, complained that no one in the Brentwood subdivision was notified when the paving was to start, that the paving was done in September and should have been done sooner and that paving was not completed on streets in the subdivision.
City manager James Wascher said the streets were selected through a computerized “map” of the city’s streets and that paving was delayed because the contractor for Jackson County, which had done the paving as an “add-on” to the county contract for a number of years, decided not to do so last summer.
As a result, Wascher said the city had to get bids on its own for the paving and that delayed the work.
He added that roads approved to be repaved in Brentwood were completed as planned. He explained that roads are not always paved throughout a subdivision because it would require all the city’s money.
Lewis showed the council about a dozen slides with different terms for cracks and holes. He started with “potholes” and said the city looks for those.
Brown also complained that the asphalt that was used in the paving is not even with the manhole covers, which she said would cause car problems for people who drive on the streets.
Wascher and Lewis agreed with her. Wascher said the covers will be evened-off with the pavement using spacers. He said the city hopes to have that work completed in a couple of months.
Mayor Clark Hill said the subject of paving comes up at nearly every meeting of the county’s mayors. The group meets for lunch quarterly.
He said the discussion is “on-going” to “pool together” and ask for bids for multiple cities, one after the other. He said the idea is to get a contractor to move equipment to the county and then move it from city to city rather than from the contractors’ office to the county multiple times.
Public Works director Rick Lewis explained to the council that the city hires a company to “map” the city streets by taking a photo every 10 feet on city streets. The streets to be repaved are picked from that “mapping.”
Lewis said a variety of types of cracks and holes show up each year and the “worst” roads are picked. Lewis said the roads are graded on a five-point scale, with 5 the worst. The roads to pave are picked from that list.
Hill said the process has been non-political ever since he has been involved.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a report about the audit from Amanda Wilkson, with Bates & Carter, the city’s auditors. She said the audit still is in a draft form and the final version will be sent to the city in a couple of weeks.
•certified the 2019 city election results. The incumbent council members were re-elected: Hill as mayor and council members Mark Fitzpatrick, Bobby Redmon and Johnny Eubanks. Two of three Commerce Board of Education incumbents were defeated. Newly elected to the BOE are Knox Smith and Kyle Moore, who has been on the board before. Paul Sergent was the incumbent re-elected.
•tabled an annexation and rezoning request by William Madden on Lords Mill Rd. Madden had asked that 15 acres be rezoned R-1 and said he would build a house for his family on it. Wascher said an adjacent property is going back to the planning commission and Madden would like for that decision to be made.
•recognized the Commerce High School boys’ cross country team, which won the school’s first-ever state championship.
•approved a license for the sale of on-premise beer for the Strange Duck Brewing Co. at 26 Old Allen Road. Hill said the property of the former driving range and putt-putt had been bought and the brewery would be built.
•approved a lease with the Georgia Public Web, a nonprofit group, for high-speed fiber optics. The city will provide four optical fibers to GPW at the splice point near NES on Hwy. 334 close to Ingles and ending at city hall. It is 2.92 miles. GPW will pay the city $300 per month under the five-year lease.
