The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission voted 3-2 on May 3 to recommend denial of a proposed annexation and rezoning for a 67-acre subdivision off YZ Sailors and Mauldin Roads in Jefferson.
The applicant, BBC Investment Group, is seeking the annexation and a Planned Community Development (PCD) zoning of unincorporated Jackson County agricultural and conservation land.
The proposed subdivision would be for senior citizens and consist of 115 detached homes and 35 attached fee-simple townhomes.
While the commission voted to recommend denial, the city's planning staff had recommended approval of the annexation and conditional approval of the PCD zoning.
In its report, staff lists a minimum of two subdivision entrances, a rear setback of 50 feet along the north property line, a mandatory homeowner's association and dimensional requirements among the 13 conditions required for rezoning approval.
Many nearby property owners, most wearing red to symbolize shared opposition, voiced concerns over the potential impact on schools, traffic, land conservation and other potential problems the subdivision would bring to the rural area.
The Jefferson City Council will vote on the proposal during its meeting May 10.
In other business, the JTPC approved:
● the annexation and rezoning of property on Galilee Church Rd. near Hwy. 129. The applicant, Shugin H. Liu and Yen Ju LuLu Liu, seeks to annex over 17 acres into the City of Jefferson with plans to develop a convenience store and gas station. The applicant also seeks to rezone five acres of the property currently zoned agricultural into highway commercial.
● a variance to the Land Use Management Code requested by property owners seeking to increase the height of a front yard fence from four feet to six feet for property fronting on Callie Circle and Virginia Avenue.
● the preliminary Plat for the Jefferson Hills development fronting the south side of Peachtree Road. The project has 90 lots on 53 acres.
