In observance of Veterans Day, The Jackson Herald will recognize area veterans in the Nov. 9 issue of the newspaper.
Those who wish to send in a photo of a veteran to be included in the recognition can email alex@mainstreetnews.com or drop-off a copy of the photo at the Herald office, located at 33 Lee St., Jefferson.
Please include:
- the name of the veteran
- the branch(es) they served in
- the years they served
- their hometown
If a photo is not available and you want a veteran recognized, email the information listed above and their name will be added to the list.
The deadline is noon on Monday (Nov. 7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.