The Jackson County Board of Education is moving forward with its search for a new school system superintendent.
The BOE has scheduled interviews with candidates on Jan. 22, 25 and 29. Some 18 people applied for the job to replace retiring superintendent April Howard.
“We are thoroughly analyzing all application packets,” said BOE chairman Don Clerici in an online post. “This is a critical decision and the Board is committed to selecting an excellent leader for our school system."
King-Cooper and Associates was hired to conduct the superintendent search and to serve as consultants.
The BOE also conducted an online survey that was completed by over 750 community members and school district staff.
