The superintendents of Jackson County's three school systems said they are doing everything possible to protect students and staff as schools reopen, but acknowledged that cases of COVID are likely to be seen in the school population at some point.
Speaking to a gathering of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Aug. 5, the first large-scale in-person chamber event since the pandemic began, the superintendents shared the stage for about 30 minutes to outline how they were attempting to work in the pandemic environment and open for a new school year.
Jefferson City Schools opened July 31, Commerce City Schools will open Aug. 7 and the Jackson County School System plans to open on Aug. 12.
"This year, in the middle of a pandemic, we realized the (usual) playbook for opening schools, somebody just throw it in the trash," said Commerce School System Superintendent Joy Tolbert. "We're having to rethink... everything that we do."
Despite the challenges, Tolbert said school systems have to move forward.
"We don't have all the answers, but one thing we have learned is that you have to take all the information you have, you have to make a decision, you have to move forward," Tolbert said.
The superintendents outlined the steps all three systems are taking to reopen schools safely — additional cleaning, keeping students in small groups, having meals in the classrooms and providing phone apps for pickup notifications, among other things — but they acknowledged that given the nature of the virus, schools can only do so much.
"We're putting in all the precautions that we possibly can, but we're also being very realistic about what we are capable of doing," said Jackson County School System Superintendent April Howard.
Howard said that with the county's massive bus system, it would be impossible to create enough social distancing, so the system is assigning seats and requiring masks on all buses. Howard said it's impossible to guarantee social distancing on buses given the number of students transported by bus in the system.
"We have been very honest with parents about that," she said.
Jefferson School System Superintendent Donna McMullan said the systems are working closely with the department of health to monitor the spread of the virus and in how to react when cases crop up in local schools.
"It's not if, it's when we have positive cases," she said. "We're really trying to be proactive knowing that we've got things in place and if we work together, hopefully we can keep the buildings open as long as possible."
She said schools have put in special provisions for high-risk populations in schools, both students and teachers.
All three superintendents mentioned the need to wear masks in schools, although none of the three systems have yet issued strong mandates. The Jackson County System has taken the strongest stand so far, saying it expects students and teachers to wears masks when social distancing is impossible.
McMullan said the Jefferson School System was trying to "establish a culture" where wearing a mask will be done in the schools.
Tolbert said the Commerce School System will mandate masks under certain circumstances to protect the health of vulnerable teaches and students.
