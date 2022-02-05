Whitney Webb, M.D., a general surgeon at Piedmont Athens Regional, recently reached a career milestone when he completed his 1,000th robotic surgery case at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Dr. Webb performs robotic-assisted hernia surgeries at Piedmont Athens using the da Vinci robot by Intuitive.
Dr. Webb started his medical practice in 2002 before being employed by Piedmont Athens in 2011. He began performing robotic hernia surgeries in 2016.
“I always strive to provide the best care to my patients and using the robot to perform certain hernia cases helps achieve that goal,” Dr. Webb said. “All in all, my patients have a better quality of life and an easier, quicker recovery following robotic-assisted hernia surgery.”
The da Vinci robot allows Dr. Webb to perform complex procedures with precision. The surgeries are done through very small incisions which means patients heal quicker and experience less scarring, hospital leaders said. In addition to instruments that offer a greater range of motion, the surgeon uses a high-definition, magnifying 3D camera which gives the doctor excellent views of any areas of concern.
As a member of the American Hernia Society (AHS), Dr. Webb is committed to advancing the science and treatment of hernia and hernia surgery. He participates in an AHS quality collaborative, the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC), which collects and reports quality data on outcomes of patients with hernia surgical repairs as well as other hernia disease and abdominal wall disease. Less than 500 surgeons in the United States are involved in the collaborative, and the expectations for excellent patient outcomes are high. Within the ACHQC, Dr. Webb is frequently recognized for the consistent, high-quality surgical care he provides to hernia patients and he is frequently asked to participate at society conferences as a featured speaker or discussion panelist.
“Reaching this milestone is exciting for me and for the OR teams I work with,” Dr. Webb said. “I’m not slowing down. I’m happy to already be on my way to 2,000.”
To learn if robotic-assisted hernia surgery may be right for you or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Webb, please call 706-425-1400 or visit piedmont.org.
