1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
My intention with qualifying for our City Council is genuinely to be of service. I sincerely hope to contribute to the community of Maysville. My family is now in its 5th generation here, and there is a history of service. I am passionate about continuing the legacy that was left to me.
I understand the city’s Comprehensive Plan was reevaluated last year and I hope to work with seasoned council members to carry out goals that are outlined there.
I will be available, willing to listen and intend to best represent the needs of my Ward.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
I foresee growth in our area as an enormous issue! I do feel there is an urgency, which is prompting me to become involved. I hope to continue the work being done by our local Planning and Zoning Committee. I do stand strongly for protecting the charm and “timelessness” of our Historic District.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
As referenced above, I feel that managing the new industrial and commercial growth is a major challenge for our local government. I am aware that the growth is inevitable, but I personally feel deep remorse seeing our forests and pasture land disappearing. I do believe there is a resolution that will meet impending needs, as well as protect what makes our area so special.
I also see a lack of awareness and community involvement as a challenge that needs to be resolved. I hope to open better communication between city officials with our residents and business owners. There is so much potential right now for great things to happen in our area. I am very excited to participate and contribute, as well as learn and grow in a potential position with the city government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.