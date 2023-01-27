A suspect has been detained in the death of a Hall County man whose body was found in Jefferson last week.
Law enforcement officials said warrants were being obtained in the case and that the investigation is ongoing. The suspect is not from Jackson County, officials said.
The body of Joshua Wick, 19, of Hall County, was found on Holder Siding Road between Benton Road and Long Farm Road in Jefferson around 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
Officials said the death was not due to an accident and that they don't believe Wick died at the scene where his body was discovered.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to a scene by the Jefferson Police Department.
