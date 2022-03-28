A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting incident that occurred on I-85 early Monday morning (March 28).
According to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 3:10 a.m. Deputies responded to I-85 northbound near mile marker 144 and found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities searched the area of Hwy. 82 Spur, Dry Pond, and the surrounding areas throughout the morning.
According to an update from the JCSO at 9 a.m., the suspect is in custody.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in this ongoing investigation.
Updates will be posted when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.