Authorities have released the name of the suspect in the death of a Hall County man whose body was found in Jefferson in January. Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, of Winder, faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The body of Joshua Wick, 19, of Hall County, was found on Holder Siding Road between Benton Road and Long Farm Road in Jefferson around 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
