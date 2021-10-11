Commerce police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole over $100,000 worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site.
"On Oct. 2, the vehicle pictured was used to steal in excess of $100,000 dollars worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site," the Commerce Police Department said in a social media announcement. "The suspect used the pictured vehicle for one trip and came back a second time in a newer model burgundy Dodge Ram 3500 to steal more items. The Ford had a black dump style trailer in tow and the Ram was towing a red dump style trailer."
Large spools of power wire were the main items taken.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, thin build and approximately 5’6” tall.
Anyone with information regarding this case or about the vehicle is asked to call Detective Ferguson or Sergeant Atkins at 706-335-3200.
