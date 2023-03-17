Officer Cole Edwards will be graduating from Northeast Georgia Police Academy on Friday, March 24. Following his graduation, a swearing-in ceremony and reception will be held at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Commerce Police Department.
"Please come join us to welcome Officer Cole Edwards to the City of Commerce Police Department and to celebrate his graduation from the police academy," city leaders said. "This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend."
