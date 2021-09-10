Carrie Swinson has been named operations director of Tanger Outlets Commerce.
Swinson will be responsible for overall accountability of the operations at Tanger Outlets Commerce with a comprehensive understanding of business plans, mechanical systems and construction practices. In addition to her operational expertise, she will consistently evaluate ways to maximize energy efficient programs within the center.
“Carrie brings an enthusiastic energy to the operations team at Tanger Outlets Commerce,” said general manager Nick King. “We look forward to seeing the results of her creative ideas and strategic planning to help further solidify the center’s position as a top shopping destination within the region.”
Swinson has been a member of the Tanger Outlets Commerce team since 2016, starting as a customer service representative before being promoted to office administrator in 2017. Swinson hails from Wytheville, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.