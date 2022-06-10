Two brightly-painted newspaper stands can be found in Jefferson — but you won't find any newspapers in them. Instead you'll find free books, thanks to a recent project by the Jefferson Woman's Club.
The woman's club hosted a ribbon cutting on June 10 for its two "Free Little Libraries." One is located at Hughey Park, the other at the City Park.
The two boxes have been repainted a bright pastel yellow with nature scenes. A key component of free little libraries is also painted on the front: "Take a Book, Leave a Book."
Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell spoke at the ribbon cutting, noting the importance of literacy and reading for youth.
“Having the gift of reading and learning is a gift that you can’t take away from a kid. So having access to books and meeting people where they are and where they congregate and where they play is just a really cool model," Howell said.
The Jefferson Woman's Club's Cindy Crane noted that literacy and reading have always been a core tenet of the group.
“The Jefferson Woman’s Club actually started Jefferson’s first library. They started by bringing books to homes to places around Jefferson and started the library in the 1930s," Crane said during the ribbon cutting at Hughey Park., adding that the library was once housed in the Jefferson Depot and at the Pendergrass House.
Now, the library is run at its facility at 1000 Washington St. as part of the state's library system. Crane said the woman's club wanted to look for other ways "to bring reading into the hands of young ones."
"And this was a way to do it," she said.
Crane noted that in addition to the two boxes, the woman's club also has 12 reading book baskets at various organizations across the community.
“They’re a wonderful way … to bring the joy of adventure and education and a way to escape and a way to learn into the hands of children everywhere in Jefferson,” Crane said of the Free Little Libraries and book baskets.
Crane concluded by thanking Joe Blackstock for the plaques on the boxes; Jefferson City Council members and staff; and Mainstreet Newspapers for donating the news stands. She also thanked members of the woman's club for the "group effort."
“We’re just glad to do a little something in our community,” Crane concluded.
