Takeuchi-US employees, including President Jeff Stewart, recently presented the Banks-Jackson Food Bank in Commerce, with enough food for 200 Thanksgiving dinners and an extra $2,550 to buy additional turkeys to feed even more needy families.
The donation was worth approximately $4,000 and was raised through the company's Family Fun Day and a food drive to collect food and monetary donations.
At Family Fun Day, approximately 200 adults and children enjoyed a pumpkin patch, food from local food trucks and numerous activities including bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, an egg race, a magician, corn hole games, a photobooth, a giant “Jenga” game and hayrack rides. One event was “Meringue the Manager,” where employees paid money to throw whipped cream pies at their managers, raising an additional $600 for the food bank.
Takeuchi agreed to double whatever employees raised, which resulted in the total donation of 200 Thanksgiving dinners and $2,550 in additional funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.