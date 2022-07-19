Tanger Outlets Commerce plans its Back-to-School Food Truck Bash on Saturday, July 30, from 12-5 p.m.
Activites include free face painting, caricature artist, character meet-and-greet, Tanger prizes and more.
Sales are also planned at several stores. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/commerce/deals.
Through Aug. 28, Back-to-School Bash shoppers will also have access to TangerStyle rewards by bringing their discount coupons, valid at participating stores. Guests can visit TangerStyle beginning July 28 to download the coupon or visit Tanger Shopper Services.
