Members of the Piedmont Athens Regional leadership team, Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, and hospital breast health departments recently joined representatives from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to celebrate a donation of $30,863 to benefit breast health services at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Tanger Factory Outlets,” said Steven Dasher, Executive Director for the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation. “Their support of cancer care services at Piedmont Athens Regional through the Breast Health Center, the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support and the Beautiful You Boutique enhances the most vital components of our mission: making a positive difference in every life we touch.”
Tanger has been involved in the fight against breast cancer for over 25 years supporting organizations locally and nationally. Each October, Tanger offers shoppers the chance to purchase a Pink savings card to use throughout the month in participating stores. Shoppers receive special savings when shopping with their card while making a big impact on the fight against breast cancer.
“Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a valued partner, and each year they give generously to support the breast health services we provide at Piedmont Athens Regional,” said Dee Burkett, Executive Director of Patient Services at Piedmont Athens. “This donation will be used to provide care to patients in our community who are uninsured or underinsured. This donation will help save lives.”
