Tanger Outlets Commerce has announced that it will install 12 new Volta charging stations at the center this year. These stations will provide guests with universal and reliable charging for their electric vehicles.
Tanger Outlets Commerce’s new EV charging solutions will be available for shoppers starting in June in the main parking lot in front of H&M and Banana Republic (other install areas will take place later in the year). Volta will add two types of stations — 4 DC Fast and 8 Level 2 — to ensure charging access for all. The Volta stations will also provide prime parking spots to allow up-front, convenient parking while providing charging as guests shop the center.
