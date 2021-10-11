Tanger Outlets Commerce announces the return of its signature Tanger Pink program this October, an initiative that supports breast cancer research. Shoppers will have the chance to purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Card – benefiting local organizations as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) – that activates an added layer of savings all month long.
Throughout October, approximately 30 shopper-favorite brands will offer 25% off a single item in support of breast cancer research. Pink Card holders can enjoy multi-use Pink discounts at participating stores all month long, with the option to present a digital or physical Pink Card. Tanger offers many ways to shop Pink and support the cause this October: By purchasing a digital card on tangeroutlets.com or on-site at the center. Tanger Outlets offers in-person shopping, as well as curbside pick-up and its concierge Virtual Shopper Program.
In addition to its continued partnership with BCRF, Tanger Outlets Commerce is joining forces with Piedmont Athens Regional Breast Health Center to boost the sales of Pink Cards.
“It is an honor to be able to leverage our reputation and legacy to raise meaningful funds with the Tanger Pink campaign,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager Nick King. “I’d like to personally invite North Georgia shoppers to join in the fight for a cure for breast cancer by shopping, saving and supporting this October.”
To learn more about the center’s Pink campaign, visit tangeroutlets.com/commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.