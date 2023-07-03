Jackson County has announced that Tanner Park in Braselton is now open to the public.
The park includes walking trails, a dog park, pavilions and picnic areas.
Open hours include 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until dark).
The park is located at 1002 Pocket Rd., Braselton.
