The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is considering a move that would empower the county's tax commissioner to waive some penalties and interest on past due taxes due to the disruption caused by the virus pandemic.
The move would allow the tax commissioner to waive the penalties "due to reasonable cause" but not for other reasons.
The BOC is slated to vote on the proposal at its May 18 meeting.
Other actions the board is slated to vote on May 18 include:
• a change order for $99,000 for the new agricultural facility in the county to epoxy the floors and to add additional audio capacity to increase clarity.
• a renewal of the county's indigent defense service agreement.
• a request to extend until February 2021 the adoption of the county's comprehensive plan update and service delivery strategy update.
• an agreement to provide senior citizens transportation service in the City of Commerce.
• an agreement to participate in an update of the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.
ACTION ITEM
In one voting items at its May 4 BOC meeting, the board approved an agreement to maintain an area where the county and Town of Braselton are applying for state grants for welcome signs to the county.
One sign would be at the I-85 exit 129 (Braselton) and the other would be northbound on Hwy. 129 coming from Athens toward Jefferson.
With its vote, the county agreed to maintain both areas if the grant is approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.