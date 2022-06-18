A 16-year-old Jefferson County teenager was killed after a piece of machinery turned over on him at the Vulcan Materials Rock Quarry in Jefferson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the incident on Friday, June 17, shortly after 1 p.m. at the quarry, located off Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
According to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, the piece of machinery was being operated when it turned over, pinning the 16-year-old driver underneath, causing his death. The named of the victim has not been released.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family," Mangum said.
The investigation is ongoing and OSHA has been called.
