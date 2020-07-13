Jackson County’s school board approved a proposed $86.1 million budget for spending in 2020-21 that will require the system to dip into its coffers somewhat.
The tentative budget, which calls for a two percent increase over last year’s budget, passed with a unanimous vote at the board of education’s (BOE) July 13 meeting.
The system is being cut an approximate $4.66 million dollars in state funds due to the economic slowdown brought on by COVID-19, so it will use of $2 million from reserves to meet the upcoming budget year’s expenses. Jackson County Schools closed the 2019-20 fiscal year with $17.8 million in reserves.
The proposed budget asks for $35.9 million in local property taxes, up $1.71 million from 2019-20.
The tentative spending plan includes a millage rate of 18.655, which remains unchanged from last year.
REVISED CALENDAR ADOPTED
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health state of emergency, the Jackson County Board of Education (BOE) approved an adjusted school calendar that will start in-person instruction on Aug. 12.
Georgia’s state of emergency ends Aug. 11.
The system had initially planned to start school on July 31 with Aug. 3 as an alternate start date.
The revised calendar calls for 190 teacher days and 175 student days and reduces a week-long October fall break to three student vacation days.
Students will have the opportunity to select their mode learning as they’ll be asked to choose between attending class in person or on-line for at least a semester during the 2020-21 school year.
If the state reverts back to a shelter-in-place, the system will return to remote learning as did for the final months of the 2019-20 school year.
SCHOLARSHIP NAMED FOR WARD
The Jackson County School System will name a scholarship award for East Jackson students in honor of former school system employee, former BOE member and community leader Margaret Ward.
Ward recently passed away at 89. Ward was the first female board member for Jackson County Schools. She served the school system for 40 years.
“If you want to talk about a true servant, that was Ms. Ward,” Jackson County superintendent April Howard said.
“She dedicated her life to students, she really, really did,” BOE chairman Lynne Wheeler added. “We will miss her and her spirit.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•approved the strategic waiver school system amendments for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
•approved teacher salary schedules, which were unchanged from last year, and a non-teaching salary schedule with minimal changes. Supplement schedules were reviewed as well.
•approved 2020-21 supplement schedules.
•approved surplus items for sale.
•approved a revision of graduation requirements.
•approved its 2020-21 training plan.
•approved a retirement incentive agreement for Jan NeSmith.
•awarded the system’s Excellence and Service Award to the teaching and learning department for its efforts in making remote and distance learning available during the suspension of in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
