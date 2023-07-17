Former state Rep. Terry England is returning to the Gold Dome as chief of staff to House Speaker Jon Burns.

England, a Republican from Barrow County and longtime chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, will succeed the retiring Spiro Amburn on Sept. 1. However, England will begin his new job on Aug. 1 to allow him to work with Amburn and ensure a smooth transition.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.