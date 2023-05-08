Joey Trippe

Joey Trippe will serve as executive director of The Cancer Foundation, which serves residents in the northeast Georgia area.

The Cancer Foundation (TCF) recently announced that Joseph “Joey” Tripp has been named executive director of the organization effective April 24.

Tripp is responsible for overseeing the administration, fundraising, programs and the strategic plan of the organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.