The Cancer Foundation (TCF) recently announced that Joseph “Joey” Tripp has been named executive director of the organization effective April 24.
Tripp is responsible for overseeing the administration, fundraising, programs and the strategic plan of the organization.
“Joey brings a wealth of knowledge to The Cancer Foundation and will play a key role as TCF continues executing its mission of providing financial assistance to cancer patients and their families.”, says Joel Gregory, TCF Board President. “Joey is closely connected to our mission. His understanding of the value of our mission paired with his experience and understanding of regional growth will be a tremendous asset to TCF going forward.”
Tripp has a master of arts in nonprofit management from the University of Georgia and brings with him over 10 years of experience in the non-profit sector. Prior to joining The Cancer Foundation, Joey served as the Director of Development for The Warrior Alliance in Atlanta. From 2016-19, he served in various roles for the American Red Cross in Gainesville. He is board secretary of the Rotary Club of Gainesville, co-chair for the Rotary District 6910 Awards and a member of Out Georgia Business Alliance.
“I am honored to join The Cancer Foundation and work alongside of the dedicated staff and board members to support those impacted by cancer in Northeast Georgia,” says Mr. Tripp. “Cancer affects everyone, and I am committed to our mission.”
Tripp is the third executive director in the 14-year history of the organization.
TCF provides emergency financial assistance for basic life needs for families facing cancer in a 25-county region of northeast Georgia. This coverage area includes Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties.
