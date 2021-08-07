The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has three new cardiologists, including Giancarlo Acosta, MD, FACC. He will serve patients at the Commerce location.
Dr. Acosta joins The Heart Center of NGMC’s Advanced Heart Failure Program. As a part of the heart failure care team, Dr. Acosta specializes in diagnostics and ongoing disease management, ventricle assist device (VAD) patient selection and monitoring, as well as cardio-oncology care.
Dr. Acosta received his medical degree from Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic. He subsequently went to Morristown Medical Center/Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Morristown, N.J., to complete his residency and serve as chief resident. Dr. Acosta then finished his cardiology fellowship at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va., where he later served as chief fellow. Dr. Acosta joins The Heart Center of NGMC from Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Heart Institute in Houston, Texas, where he completed his advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology fellowship.
Dr. Acosta speaks both Spanish and English, and he will be caring for patients at The Heart Center of NGMC locations in Gainesville and Commerce.
In addition to Dr. Acosta, The Heart Center of NGMC has hired David Weisman, MD, FHRS, an experienced electrophysiologist who specializes in comprehensive arrhythmia diagnosis and management; and Megan Smith, DO, who joins the team of more than 20 non-invasive cardiologists. Dr. Weisman will work at the Gainesville location while Dr. Smith will serve patients in Blairsville.
“To continue meeting the growing heart care needs of the communities we serve, the recruitment of highly-trained cardiologists is a top priority for our practice,” says Ryan Whitney, MD, FACC, president of The Heart Center of NGMC. “With the addition of three cardiologists – one specializing in non-invasive cardiology, one in electrophysiology and one in heart failure cardiology – we’re providing an even higher level of care and expanding our capabilities throughout the region to get patients in more quickly.”
Learn more about The Heart Center of NGMC’s new cardiologists or make an appointment by simply visiting heartngmc.org/physicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.