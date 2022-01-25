New charges have been added to the man accused of molesting children at a Jefferson daycare center, some of which involved a third victim.
Alexander Tredway, 18, was charged on Jan. 12 in the incidents which allegedly took place at Bright Beginnings Pre-School in Jefferson.
This week, some of those charges were upgraded and charges for a third victim were added.
Tredway is now charged with:
• 4 counts of child molestation
• 3 counts of aggravated child molestation
• 1 count of aggravated sodomy
• 1 count of sodomy
• 2 counts of cruelty to children
Meanwhile, officials said that they have interviewed a number of other children from the center to see if there are other cases. Around 20 incident reports have been filed with the Jefferson Police Department from parents concerned that their child might have been a victim.
Tredway was reportedly hired in August as an after school teacher.
According to an incident report filed on Jan. 8 by the JPD, a 6-year-old victim's parents reported an incident with her daughter to officials on Jan. 7. At least one incident reportedly happened in a playhouse within the daycare center.
Another victim was a 4-year-old boy, according to reports.
The age and gender of the third victim has not been released.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is also investigating the circumstance surrounding the incidents.
