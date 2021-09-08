A Jefferson man was recently found not guilty for shooting two other men, one of whom died.
Christopher Charles Thomas was found not guilty in Jackson County Superior Court on charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children in the second degree.
Thomas shot Joshua Alton Smith of Commerce and Justin Taylor Lyle of Danielsville in November 2019 on South Apple Valley Rd.
Smith died from the gunshot wound.
