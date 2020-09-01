Three people were injured Tuesday Sept. 1 in an auto crash in Jefferson.
The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Galilee Church Rd. and the Damon Gause Hwy. (bypass.)
Preliminary reports said a sedan with two passengers was hit broadside by a pickup truck at the intersection. Two people in the car were critically injured and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke said it was the second serious wreck at the intersection in the past month. Two children were injured in a July 20 wreck there, he said.
