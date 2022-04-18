The Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority has approved three major water and sewer projects.
The board voted unanimously on April 14 to start the projects, which includes infrastructure for the recently built Ashton Ridge subdivision in Jefferson, the Allen Creek industrial warehouse along Hwy. 129 in Talmo, and Wayne Poultry in Pendergrass.
The Ashton Ridge subdivision is a 58-unit residential development located near the intersection of Gum Springs and Hwy. 124. It will be served with a gravity pump located immediately north at the adjacent development - The Grand.
The subdivision already has existing water along the highway, but the Authority believes it is in all parties’ interests to be served by a gravity sewer.
The second project, Allen Creek warehouse, is expected to total 356,400 square feet. The authority is converting an existing lift station to public use and dedicating facilities to the authority. The public station will benefit both because development is growing rapidly along Hwy. 129.
Developers are requesting the property be annexed into Pendergrass, creating some controversy. According to petitions about similar warehouse annexations, Pendergrass would have complete control of the property’s land and would not have to consider the residents living in the vicinity. Residents also commented that the increased traffic and congestion could pose a health and safety risk. The authority does not take any position on zoning and generally serves water and sewer to whomever requests it, following their policies and procedures.
“We are in the water and sewer business and we don’t get involved in zoning, building permits, etc.,” authority manager Joey Leslie said.
The third project, Wayne Poultry, is between Pettijohn Rd. and Old State Rd. The project will combine two parcels into one parcel served by one pump with CC&R’s preventing splitting in the future. The facility will be served by a gravity sewer nearby and a regional lift station located approximately nine square miles up the Pond Fork basin.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the authority:
- approved changes to specifications of meter locations, moving meters four feet back from recent projects’ right-of-ways. This revised detail only applies to subdivisions because right-of-ways are tightly packed with various utilities, causing meters to be in significant conflict with the power line.
- discussed complications of using flushable wipes in lift stations and systems which create backups, overflow and ultimately higher costs for ratepayers. They noted the highest service issues are when residents are home from work on the weekends. “Flushing any paper products, besides regular toilet paper, is costing the authority thousands of dollars each month. The authority operates as an enterprise fund, with no collection of taxes. We operate solely on water and sewer fees collected. If customers continue to flush wipes and paper towels it will raise user fees, as we must pass these high costs on to our customers,” Leslie said. Officials plan to start public information campaigns and they suggest utility pledges forbidding the use of flushable wipes which have seen success in other counties in Georgia.
