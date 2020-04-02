Jefferson native Cain Thurmond has been named one of 30 AgGrad 30 Under 30 Award winners.
Thurmond, senior account manager at CSX Transportation in Illinois, was selected for the honor based on his contributions to agriculture, community, strength of innovation and significance of accomplishments.
"These 30 individuals are at the forefront of agriculture and will one day be the leaders in agribusiness, innovation and technology, education and advocacy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and production," said AgGrad founder Tim Hammerich.
