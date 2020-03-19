The general community shutdown due to the virus has also affected most local government offices.
The county has curtailed many operations and limited access to some of its offices. Here's a brief rundown of where things stand as of today:
County offices closed to the public
• County addressing office.
• Animal shelter (animal control only running emergency calls.)
• Building inspections and permits. Service available by appointment only.
• Most court functions are deferred. No juries slated for April 6 should report for duty. Call before you go to the Probate Court and Clerk of Court.
• Businesses licenses office. Service by appointment only.
• Elections and voter registration. Ballots available by phone to be mailed to you.
• 4-H offices.
• GIS office. Service by appointment only.
• Historic courthouse.
• Keep Jackson Beautiful.
• Parks and recreation.
• Senior Center.
• Zoning office.
COMMERCE
• The Commerce DDA meeting set for next Monday has been canceled.
• The Jefferson Fire Department and Jackson County EMA officers set up two temporary 1,000 gal. "ponds" for two adult living facilities in Commerce due to a water outage in the city on Wednesday.
