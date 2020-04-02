Jackson County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health update April 2 at noon.
There have not been any COVID-19-related deaths in Jackson County.
Updates for surrounding counties include:
•Gwinnett — 282 confirmed cases with six deaths.
•Clarke — 54 confirmed cases with seven deaths.
•Barrow — 20 confirmed cases with two deaths.
•Hall — 72 confirmed cases.
•Madison — four confirmed cases with one death.
•Banks — three confirmed cases.
These numbers are based on the patient's county of residence.
Statewide, there have been 5,348 confirmed cases with 1,056 hospitalizations. There have been 163 deaths statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.