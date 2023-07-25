Storms ripped through the area on Thursday afternoon (July 20) resulting in damage and power outages across the county.
Jackson EMC reported 8,744 outages in Jackson County on Thursday night. Crews worked throughout the night and Friday to restore power to area residents. The EMC also called in additional contract construction and right-of-way crews, along with linemen from Satilla EMC, to assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.