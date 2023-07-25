Tree hits Jefferson Clubhouse

A large pine tree fell onto the Jefferson Clubhouse during last week’s storms, damaging the roof before rolling off. The clubhouse is closed until the amount of damage can be determined.

Storms ripped through the area on Thursday afternoon (July 20) resulting in damage and power outages across the county.

Jackson EMC reported 8,744 outages in Jackson County on Thursday night. Crews worked throughout the night and Friday to restore power to area residents. The EMC also called in additional contract construction and right-of-way crews, along with linemen from Satilla EMC, to assist.

