The Toyota air compressor facility in Jefferson/Pendergrass is expanding its footprint and adding 27 new jobs.
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Oct. 27 that Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America (TICA) will expand its production facility to meet growing demand for onboard power electronics.
The company is slated to invest $5.5 million in the project and create at least 27 new jobs in Jackson County over the next 18 months.
Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America’s Jefferson/Pendergrass facility manufactures air-conditioning compressors for automotive applications. The expansion will allow a production line of DC-AC inverters and add 15,000 square feet to the plant.
"I want to thank Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America for being a part of Georgia’s $3 billion automotive industry,” said Kemp. “Their decision to expand here is a testament to the hardworking Georgians of Jackson County and the strength of the automotive industry in the area."
Toyota Industries Compressor Parts works in concert with the adjacent TD Automotive Compressor Georgia facility, which assembles the parts manufactured at the TICA plant. The combined facilities encompass over one million square feet of production space and a total investment of more than $1 billion.
“We are very pleased to join TICA’s operations in Georgia,” said Kota Otoshi, executive officer for the electronics division of TICA’s parent company, Toyota Industries Corporation.
Toyota Industries Corp. supplies automotive compressors for Toyota Motor Corporation, as well as Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, and others.
