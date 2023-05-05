Joshua Todd has been named as the new principal of Gum Springs Elementary School.
Todd is a current assistant principal at Jackson County High School.
“I am elated to announce Mr. Todd as the new principal of Gum Springs Elementary School,” superintendent Philip Brown said. “When meeting with members of the Gum Springs community, they desired a principal who values top-tier instruction but also one who can inspire a welcoming environment.
“An environment where students are excited to come to school each day while being pushed to achieve academic excellence. Mr. Todd showed his dedication to education and his vision for what makes a great school throughout the interview process, and I believe he is the fit the Gum Springs community was looking for in a new principal.”
The Jackson County Board of Education approved Todd's appointment May 4.
Todd will replace Lisa Ellis as principal of GSES following her appointment as the system's Director of Elementary Education.
Todd says he is excited to shift to the elementary level as a principal and that he is looking forward to working with Ellis during the transition process.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be named the next principal of Gum Springs Elementary,” Todd said. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, and our community to guide our students through a rich elementary school experience that prepares them for success. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation established by Lisa Ellis and her team.”
Todd began his teaching career in the Griffin-Spalding County School System in 2001, where he taught English Language Arts.
He was recognized as the STAR Teacher for Spalding High School in back-to-back years (2010, 2011). The 2010 honor earned him being named the STAR Teacher for the entire Griffin-Spalding County School System.
Todd joined the Georgia Department of Education in 2012, where he worked in Literacy, Reading and College Readiness. He returned to Spalding High School in 2018 where he served as an assistant principal until 2021. Todd and his family moved to Jackson County in the summer of 2021.
Todd earned his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Valdosta State University in 2001, his Master of Secondary Education in 2007 from the University of West Georgia and his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Columbu State University in 2013.
Todd and his wife Kameren have two children, both of whom attend West Jackson Middle School.
