Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert recently fired back at a Jackson County commissioner over a recent letter that opposed an industrial annexation into the town.
Jackson County commissioner Jim Hix sent a letter in early May opposing to a plan to annex 265 acres for an industrial development project into the City of Pendergrass.
Panattoni Development Company wants to annex 265 acres along Hwy. 129 into the city to build 1.7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space.
The Pendergrass City Council tabled action on the plan last month, but plans to take action in June.
In his letter, Hix alleged that developers were attempting to bypass strict county building codes by annexing into Pendergrass.
But Tolbert disputed that idea in his May 17 response to Hix, saying Hix's comments were "absurd and insulting and is blatantly false."
Tolbert also said that the property in question is already identified in the county's future land use map as industrial, meaning the county itself has identified that area for industrial development.
The property abuts Allen Creek Farms subdivision along Hwy. 129 north and some residents from there have expressed opposition to the project.
If approved, the project would expand the industrial corridor up Hwy. 129 toward Hall County. It would also expand the City of Pendergrass, which is quickly becoming a major player in the county's residential and industrial development. Just recently, the town approved another major residential project and the creation of a downtown space.
But the move also comes at a time when some residents in the county have organized to oppose further industrial development, calling for a 5-year moratorium on industrial projects. There are current proposals for new warehouses or industrial projects along Wayne Poultry Rd. and Hog Mountain Rd.
The Hwy. 129 corridor feeds into I-85 where traffic congestion from the Pendergrass-Jefferson area has become critical. The Hwy. 129 exit onto I-85 is the major feed interchange for a number of new industries and for residents who commute to the Atlanta area to work.
For its part, Pendergrass last year said it wouldn't annex property for additional residential development, but it would consider industrial project annexations. Recent housing developments in Pendergrass have dramatically increased the small town's population, leading to some backlash from officials concerned about area school overcrowding. The Jackson County School System recently bought a large tract of land just outside Pendergrass on which to located future schools in the area.
