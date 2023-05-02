assessments

Jackson County leaders have scheduled a town hall meeting for Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility to discuss higher property assessments in the county.

Assessment notices were mailed out last week and many showed dramatic increases in local property values, leading to a lot of questions about the higher assessments.

